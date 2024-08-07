True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 33635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
True Drinks Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a market cap of $537.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than True Drinks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.