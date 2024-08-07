TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

