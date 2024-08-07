Truist Financial Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $255.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $249.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.90.

Shares of FANG opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

