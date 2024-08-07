Truist Financial Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $300.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.87. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $388,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after buying an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.