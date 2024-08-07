Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 525 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 164.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $943,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 31.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $21,856,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.74. 178,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,780. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $312,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,988,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,492,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $312,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,988,608 shares in the company, valued at $479,492,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,092 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

