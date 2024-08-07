Trust Co. of Vermont Has $106,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

