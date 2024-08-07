Trust Co. of Vermont Has $181,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $356.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

