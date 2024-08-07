Trust Co. of Vermont Has $48,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in State Street were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

STT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

