Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,934,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 44,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,603. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.45.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

