Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.24. 901,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

