Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 325.23%. The company had revenue of C$117.90 million during the quarter.

Tucows Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE TC opened at C$30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. Tucows has a 52 week low of C$21.82 and a 52 week high of C$37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

