Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.