Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
