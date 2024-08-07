Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Announces Earnings Results

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

UBER stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.26. 25,032,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253,648. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

