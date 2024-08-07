Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Roth Mkm

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBER. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.26.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,625,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,568. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

