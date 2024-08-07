UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $121.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,215 shares of company stock worth $1,889,933. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

UFPI opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

