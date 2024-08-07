UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $3.00 EPS.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. UGI has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

