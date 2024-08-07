Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 865.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,525. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.84 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.57.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

