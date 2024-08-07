UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. UMH Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 582,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,940. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

