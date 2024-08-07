Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $61.32 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

