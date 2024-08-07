Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Stock Down 7.7 %

UIS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 609,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,225. The company has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Insider Activity

In other Unisys news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

