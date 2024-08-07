United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.27) EPS.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,058. The company has a market capitalization of $467.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

