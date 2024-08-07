United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.32. 4,603,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

