Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,990. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.