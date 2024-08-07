Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UBX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 19,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.