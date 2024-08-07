Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.90

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 11721745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,887.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

