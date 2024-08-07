Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider David MacLean Sells 83,060 Shares

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) insider David MacLean sold 83,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.75 ($3.73), for a total value of A$477,595.00 ($310,126.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual men's and women's fashion, shoes, accessories, lifestyle, and gifting in Australia. The company's products include tops and shirts, overalls, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, polos, singlets, swimwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, socks, and shoe care and laces; kids shoes; and accessories, such as bags, belts, face masks, hair and beauty products, hats, sunglasses and eyewear, jewellery, headwear, wallets, keyrings, and watches.

