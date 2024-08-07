Urban One (UONEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Urban One Stock Up 1.6 %

UONEK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.61.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

