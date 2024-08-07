Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Acquires $64,440.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

