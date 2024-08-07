UWM Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect UWM to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 225,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,410. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $831.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

