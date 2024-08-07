UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get UWM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UWM

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,370. UWM has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $821.97 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UWM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.