UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
NYSE UWMC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,479. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 1.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
