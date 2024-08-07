V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $18.00. V.F. shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2,087,524 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

