Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

