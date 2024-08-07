Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. The stock had a trading volume of 809,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,798. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

