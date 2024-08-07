Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.13. 462,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

