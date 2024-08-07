Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOT traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 374,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.