Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 2,944,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

