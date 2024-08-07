Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

