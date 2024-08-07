Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 443.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 63,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,907,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,277. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

