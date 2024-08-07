Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,453. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $163.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

