Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VECO. Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,254. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 135,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

