Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

VTR traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -304.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,633 shares of company stock worth $3,306,585. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

