VEON (VEON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. VEON has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

