Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of VRA opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

