Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.94 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

