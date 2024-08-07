Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 154.87%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.33. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

