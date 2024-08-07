Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

