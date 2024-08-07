Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 327 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 380.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 218,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

