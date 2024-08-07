Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 471.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.03. 2,435,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,348. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

