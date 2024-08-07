Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. 170,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

